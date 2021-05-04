Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $69.54. Kering has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

