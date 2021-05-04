St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STJPF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of STJPF opened at $18.46 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

