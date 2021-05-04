Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESS. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.63.

NYSE:ESS opened at $286.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $300.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

