Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TLTZY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele2 AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of TLTZY opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.53. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $799.80 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6729 per share. This represents a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

