Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

DRVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Driven Brands stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Driven Brands stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 8.98% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.