DA Davidson Weighs in on First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FCF. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of FCF opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $13,120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 77,562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 75,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

