KeyCorp Weighs in on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Generac in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $325.25 on Monday. Generac has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 1,020.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Generac by 86.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.