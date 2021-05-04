Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hercules Capital, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hercules Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 738.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

