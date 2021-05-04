Contrasting Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) & Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY)

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Remark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Remark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Remark has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Remark and Telecom Italia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Remark presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 409.71%. Given Remark’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Remark is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark -299.36% N/A -110.49% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Remark and Telecom Italia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $5.02 million 41.00 -$25.61 million ($0.52) -3.96 Telecom Italia $20.13 billion 0.63 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Remark.

Summary

Remark beats Telecom Italia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for communication, industrial, IT, and other sectors. It has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The company was incorporated in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

