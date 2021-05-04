DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $488.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $380.57 on Friday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 157.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,192 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,786. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $932,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

