Morgan Stanley Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $101.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.87.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $125.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.38.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth about $1,119,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $218,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1,653.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $385,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.