Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €75.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.46 ($73.48).

Covestro stock opened at €55.86 ($65.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €56.30 and a 200-day moving average of €52.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.52. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

