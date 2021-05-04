Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSRR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other news, Director Susan M. Abundis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 584.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 60,174 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSRR opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.05%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

