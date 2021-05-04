Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average of $118.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.56.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

