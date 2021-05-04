Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GDYN opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDYN. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

