Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HBIO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.38.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $6.98 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.69 million, a PE ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 135,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 77,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

