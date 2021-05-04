NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Separately, Truist lifted their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.95. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

