Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Limelight Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Limelight Networks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria forecasts that the information services provider will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

LLNW opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,787 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 107,960 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,365,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

