Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.60

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as high as C$0.97. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 7,654,105 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBD.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.57 to C$0.73 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$0.65 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.84.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.