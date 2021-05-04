Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Moody’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.57. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $357.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ FY2021 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.82.

Moody’s stock opened at $329.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $236.32 and a 1-year high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

