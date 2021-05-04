DA Davidson Comments on KBR, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of KBR in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KBR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

NYSE KBR opened at $39.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KBR has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in KBR by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in KBR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in KBR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

