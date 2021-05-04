Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.98

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $10.99. Renren shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 71,574 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Renren as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

