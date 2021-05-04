JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $829.11

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 829.11 ($10.83) and traded as high as GBX 928.56 ($12.13). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 918.40 ($12.00), with a volume of 1,201,700 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 879.38 ($11.49).

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 878.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 829.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

