Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.66

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 50.66 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 69.40 ($0.91). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 69.40 ($0.91), with a volume of 72,684 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEMD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of £97.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

