Research Analysts Set Expectations for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $408.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,620,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

