Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.80

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €26.80 ($31.53) and traded as high as €29.41 ($34.60). Vivendi shares last traded at €29.00 ($34.12), with a volume of 1,828,859 shares.

VIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.90 ($37.53) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €31.63 ($37.22).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.80.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

