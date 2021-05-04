3M (NYSE:MMM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for 3M in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $198.61 on Monday. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.49.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. David Loasby lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. David Loasby now owns 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,687. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.