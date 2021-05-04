Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,100 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 449,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 383.1 days.

CFPUF stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Canfor Pulp Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

