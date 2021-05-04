Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €20.08 ($23.63).

Shares of AIXA opened at €17.62 ($20.73) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €8.72 ($10.26) and a 12 month high of €20.35 ($23.94). The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

