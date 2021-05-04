Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 5,500 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULVR. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,512.73 ($58.96).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,231.50 ($55.28) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,086.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,268.21. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £111.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

