JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,563.91 ($20.43).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,534.50 ($20.05) on Friday. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,586 ($20.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £40.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,543.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,354.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

