ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENI. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.02 ($12.96).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.09 ($11.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.86. ENI has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion and a PE ratio of -4.10.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

