Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.96.

TSE:MFC opened at C$27.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of C$52.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$15.36 and a one year high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

