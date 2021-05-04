frontdoor (FTDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. frontdoor has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. On average, analysts expect frontdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.22.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.