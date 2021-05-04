Bio-Techne (TECH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Bio-Techne to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $426.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $225.44 and a 1-year high of $444.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.80 and a 200-day moving average of $345.83. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.20.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

