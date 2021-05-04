Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

BCSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

