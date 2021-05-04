Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Separately, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.78.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innospec will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Innospec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

