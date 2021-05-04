Head to Head Review: Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) versus Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lundin Mining and Wealth Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 1 11 5 0 2.24 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lundin Mining currently has a consensus price target of $13.95, indicating a potential upside of 10.63%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 7.59% 5.00% 3.05% Wealth Minerals N/A -18.89% -5.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lundin Mining and Wealth Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $1.89 billion 4.92 $167.26 million N/A N/A Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$13.18 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Wealth Minerals on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

