ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. ATN International has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.28.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -618.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ATN International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

