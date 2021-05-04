Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

HURN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 957,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,449,000 after buying an additional 62,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,793,000 after buying an additional 61,955 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

