SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

SSPPF opened at $4.49 on Friday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

