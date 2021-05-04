Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report $2.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $11.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAG. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,320,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after buying an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after buying an additional 912,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

