A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMKBY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

AMKBY stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $12.87.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

