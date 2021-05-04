STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after acquiring an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 358,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.