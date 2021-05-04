Analysts Offer Predictions for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PB. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.