Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OC. Truist boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.24.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $99.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $100.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 373,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after buying an additional 256,677 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

