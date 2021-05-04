Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Investec cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.52 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

