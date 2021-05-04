Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX. Truist upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of SIX opened at $45.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

