Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LYG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investec cut Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

