Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Increased by Northcoast Research (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Northcoast Research boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.67. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

SWK opened at $210.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.64 and a 200-day moving average of $183.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $211.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,885,000 after buying an additional 203,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.